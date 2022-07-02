Garda injured in hit-and-run at checkpoint in Cork

James Cox

A Garda was knocked over and injured by a motorcyclist in a suspected hit-and-run near Páirc Uí Caoimh on Friday.

Elton John was playing in the stadium last night, and the officer was struck while conducting a checkpoint.

It happened at about 7pm, and the motorcyclist did not stay at the scene.

The Garda in question has been taken to Cork University Hospital where he's being treated for non life threatening injuries.

Officers at Anglesea Street Station are appealing for witnesses or camera footage from the Monahan Road yesterday.