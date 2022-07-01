Garda found with serious injuries after hit-and-run in Co Limerick

David Raleigh

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a serving garda was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Co Limerick last night.

The garda, named locally as Niall Flood, who is aged in his 50s and was off duty and cycling at the time, was found seriously injured on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Newcastle West at around 7.15pm.

Mr Flood, who is a Garda Inspector based at Henry Street Garda station in Limerick city and who previously served as a Sergeant in the Newcastle West Garda District, was airlifted from the scene to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A woman in her 20s has been arrested and a car has been seized as part of the Garda investigation into the incident.

“Gardaí at Henry Street are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury traffic hit-and-run collision in Co Limerick on Thursday,” said a Garda spokesman.

“Shortly after 7.15pm, Garda and emergency services were alerted after a cyclist was discovered with serious injuries on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh near Newcastle West.

“The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was treated at the scene and airlifted to Cork University Hospital. His injures are described as serious.

“A woman in her 20s was subsequently arrested by investigating gardaí in connection with the incident. She is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street Garda station.

“A car understood to be involved in the incident was seized for forensic examination. The scene has been examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh at the time of the incident with camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí,” the spokesman added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 666, or any Garda station.