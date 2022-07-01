Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 07:03

Paid leave for new parents extended to seven weeks

The support applies to both parents
Paid leave for new parents extended to seven weeks

Paid Parent’s Leave and Benefit is being extended to seven weeks.

From today, parents can avail of the leave as part of steps introduced by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys and Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman.

The measure will see the number of weeks parents can take time off work with financial support from the State increase from five weeks to seven. The support applies to both parents.

Parent’s Leave and Benefit is available to anyone with a child under two years of age or who has adopted a child within the last two years.

The take-up of the leave has increased three-fold since 2020.

More in this section

Expand back-to-school allowance to middle income families, says Sinn Féin Expand back-to-school allowance to middle income families, says Sinn Féin
Postman wrongly banned from driving instead of son with same name, court hears Postman wrongly banned from driving instead of son with same name, court hears
Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee to receive freedom of her home city Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee to receive freedom of her home city
extendedministersirelandpaid leaveparents leaveseven weeks
Minister hopeful date for Budget will be confirmed next week

Minister hopeful date for Budget will be confirmed next week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more