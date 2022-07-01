Paid leave for new parents extended to seven weeks

Paid Parent’s Leave and Benefit is being extended to seven weeks.

From today, parents can avail of the leave as part of steps introduced by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys and Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman.

The measure will see the number of weeks parents can take time off work with financial support from the State increase from five weeks to seven. The support applies to both parents.

Parent’s Leave and Benefit is available to anyone with a child under two years of age or who has adopted a child within the last two years.

The take-up of the leave has increased three-fold since 2020.