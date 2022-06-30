Man arrested after gardaí seize €325,000 of cocaine at Dublin home

Sarah Mooney

Gardaí have arrested a man after seizing €325,000 worth of cocaine in a search operation at a Dublin home.

Officers conducted the search of the residential property in Ashfield Court, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 at around 3pm on Wednesday as part of national anti-drugs strategy Operation Tara.

Five kilograms of suspected cocaine, €3,575 in cash and other drug paraphernalia were seized during the operation.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene in relation to the seizure, and is currently detained under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Blanchardstown Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement said.