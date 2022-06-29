Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 17:11

Dublin man jailed for storing €250,000 worth of painkillers

Gardaí raided the home of Vincent O'Connor (41) and seized €14,500 worth of illegal drugs including cocaine and €16,000 in cash
Declan Brennan

A man who said he agreed to store more than €250,000 worth of painkiller medication to service a drug debt has been jailed for 3½ years.

On October 30th, 2020, gardaí raided the home of Vincent O'Connor (41) in Ballymun, north Dublin and seized €14,500 worth of illegal drugs including cocaine and €16,000 in cash.

They also found €254,000 worth of prescription drugs. It is the view of gardaí that O'Connor was in the possession of the drugs to sell, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

The money and tablets were found in various places in the house, including in a drawer, jacket and safe.

O'Connor, of Santry Cross, Ballymun, pleaded guilty to possession for sale or supply of cocaine, and to unlawful possession of tablets without prescription.

After his arrest, O'Connor told gardaí he had a drug habit. He had been approached to hold the drugs and said he could not refuse. He said he was sorry for all the hassle he had caused.

Ronan Kennedy SC, defending, told the court that his client came from a good decent family who were hardworking people and were all in court to support O'Connor.

Mr Kennedy said his client's marriage broke down and he had to sell the family home. He said O'Connor had been living in an apartment in Ballymun by himself and there was a significant deterioration in his well-being.

He said instead of reaching out for help O'Connor turned to drugs and alcohol and his use of these spiralled out of control.

Judge Martin Nolan noted O'Connor had no relevant previous convictions, and had abided by his bail conditions. He noted also the defendant had apologised for what he did.

“This court deals with drug offenders every day and must decide on the level of their wrong doings. This man has strong mitigation factors,” he said.

But the judge said the matter was too serious for the court not to impose a prison sentence. He imposed concurrent sentences of 3½ years.

