CAB target Eastern European gang seizing high value cars, cash and watches

Amy Blaney

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a large search operation on Wednesday seizing a number of high value cars, luxury watches and cash.

The operation targeted an Eastern European gang involved in the laundering of money through the second hand car trade.

The Eastern European gang is also involved in the supply of vehicles to Irish organised crime group’s throughout the country.

One electric Tesla, two electric BMW IX’s, two classics vehicles, €15,000 in cash and a number of high value watches including Rolex and Cartier brands were seized during the search operation.

More than 80 personal searched 15 sites across Kildare, Waterford, Laois and Dublin on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s operation follows on from CAB searches conducted during September and October 2021 in which CAB seized 18 high value vehicles including Audi Q7’s, BMW X5’s, Range Rover’s, a Jaguar I-Pace and a Tesla.

The search operation was conducted by Bureau Officers supported by the Dublin Armed Support Unit, the Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, The Customs Dog Unit, Kildare Detective Unit, Portlaoise Detective Unit and Detectives attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Gardaí said: “Today’s operation is significant in the context of the overall CAB proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets, including properties accrued by the directors of the OCG. The investigation remains on-going.”