Refuse firm apologises to family of woman knocked down by truck

High Court reporters

An apology has been read out in the High Court to the family of a woman who was knocked down by a refuse truck on a street in the city.

Ann Marie Beahan was walking home from her local shops when the accident happened in Inchicore, Dublin four years ago. She died in hospital the next day on what should have been her 65th birthday.

Green Circular Economy Unlimited Company, formerly Greyhound Recycling and Recovery Unlimited, unreservedly apologised to the Beahan family.

In the apology, which was signed by company chief executive Neill Ryan, the firm also expressed its "profound regret for the circumstances which led to the sad death of their beloved wife, mother and grandmother".

The apology was read to the court as Mrs Beahan’s husband, Derek settled a High Court action over her death. Liability was admitted in the case, but the terms of the settlement are confidential.

The Beahan family's counsel, Jeremy Maher SC with Michael Binchy BL, said the apology has been the most important aspect of the case for the family.

He said Mrs Beahan, a mother and grandmother, was walking back from the shops along Bulfin Road, Inchicore, which was a normal thing for her to be doing, when the accident happened on October 2nd, 2018.

"The apology for the Beahan family counts for more than anything else in the case. The family are united in grief. They came to court to secure an admission of liability and an apology," Counsel said.

Derek Beahan, of Bulfin Road, Inchicore, Dublin, had sued the lorry owners, which at the time was Greyhound Recycling and Recovery Unlimited with offices at Blackhall Place, Dublin, as a result of the accident.

It was claimed that Mrs Beahan was walking on Bulfin Road, Inchicore when a refuse collection vehicle truck struck her, causing significant injury and she died later in hospital.

It was claimed there was a failure to keep any or any adequate lookout for pedestrians and a failure to see Mrs Beahan walking along the road prior to the collision.

It was also claimed there was a failure to pay adequate attention to Mrs Beahan in the near side and there was also failure to take any such action as was necessary to avoid striking Mrs Beahan.

Noting the settlement and the division of the statutory mental distress payment of €35,000, Mr Justice Paul Coffey extended his deep sympathy to Mrs Beahan’s husband and family on what he described as a very sad and tragic case.

The judge said the case was even more poignant as Mrs Beahan had died on what should have been her birthday.