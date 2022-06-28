Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 13:01

Dublin Airport to have Defence Forces on hand to help with security

In a statement, Defence Minister Simon Coveney said that though he recognised that “the role of the Defence Forces is not normally to assist in the provision of services for a commercial airport”,
Kenneth Fox

The Defence Forces are to undergo immediate training to assist with security at Dublin Airport until the end of the summer.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the Department of Foreign Affairs says it has accepted a request from Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to allow members of the defence forces to be drafted in to assist the operators of Dublin Airport the DAA with its aviation security duties at the airport.

He had agreed to the request on “a clear assurance that this is a distinct piece of work, provided in extreme circumstances, as a short-term emergency-related contingency action.”

It is understood the Defence Forces personnel will be undertaking non-public facing duties at the airport for six weeks, before being stood down in August.

Mr Coveney said he had consulted with the Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy on the matter.

“The DAA have given assurances that they will continue with their own recruitment and onboarding of additional security staff and the introduction of other mitigations during this period,” Mr Coveney said.

