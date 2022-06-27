Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 11:14

One-third of households 'just making ends meet'

Bank of Ireland's Business Pulse dropped below its pre-pandemic level for the first time in June
One-third of households 'just making ends meet'

The number of households saying they are "just making ends meet" has increased since the start of the year, rising to one-third in Bank of Ireland's latest Consumer Pulse from one in four at the start of the year.

In June, the Consumer Pulse noted its joint second-lowest reading as inflation batters consumer sentiment.

Meanwhile, the Business Pulse showed mixed results, with the industry, retail and construction sectors seeing increased activity while the services sector took a hit after five months of successive gains.

Almost 90 per cent of businesses said non-labour input costs have jumped over the past three months, however, the number of firms expecting to increase their selling price in the near-term eased to 62 per cent.

Three in five firms also said it is difficult to predict the future development of their business situation at present.

Regionally, sentiment among both consumers and businesses was down in Dublin and Munster, while Leinster (excluding Dublin) remained largely unchanged in the April-June period compared to March-May. Connacht/Ulster was the only region to note an increase in sentiment, rising by 1.3 points.

More in this section

Men should not be making decisions about women’s issues, says Imelda May Men should not be making decisions about women’s issues, says Imelda May
Westmeath man jailed for rape and sexual abuse of his younger sister Westmeath man jailed for rape and sexual abuse of his younger sister
Hastings Hotel Group returns to profit as revenues increase 11% Hastings Hotel Group returns to profit as revenues increase 11%
bank of irelandinflationconsumer sentimentbusiness pulseconsumer pulse
Animation firm's receiver seeks to make directors liable for €30m of debts

Animation firm's receiver seeks to make directors liable for €30m of debts

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more