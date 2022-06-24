Extra charges brought against men accused of attack on Alanna Quinn Idris

Tom Tuite

Extra charges have been brought against two young men accused of attacking Alanna Quinn Idris and a teenage boy in Dublin.

The then 17-year-old girl was left with a shattered tooth, broken cheekbones and a ruptured eyeball following an assault at the Civic Centre, Ballyfermot, on the night of December 30th.

Alanna, now 18, underwent several operations to fix her eye socket and lost her sight in the injured eye.

Bail

In January, Darragh Lyons and co-accused Jack Cummins appeared at Dublin District Court and were granted bail subject to strict conditions.

Darragh Lyons, 18, of Weir View, Glenaulin, Chapelizod, Dublin 20, was accused of assault causing harm to Alanna Quinn Idris.

Co-defendant Jack Cummins, 18, Rossmore Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was charged with the assault causing harm to a teenage boy.

They appeared again at Dublin District Court on Friday for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be given.

Each youth was further charged with violent disorder in connection with the incident, and Mr Lyons, only, was accused of a second count of assault causing harm to Alanna Quinn Idris.

Judge Paula Murphy heard they "made no reply" to the new charges.

She also noted the DPP directed "trial on indictment". That means the case is to go forward for trial before a judge and jury in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

Neither man has indicated how they will plead.

CCTV footage

Defence solicitors Lorraine Stephens and Luke Staines consented to a five-week adjournment for prosecutors to complete books of evidence. Judge Murphy ordered the pair to come back to court on July 28th.

Earlier this month, the district court heard CCTV footage captures the moment "violence erupts", resulting in the injuries of Dublin teen Alanna Quinn Idris.

Solicitor Lorraine Stephens, for Mr Cummins, sought copies of the footage to have it examined by an expert. She told the court that it was "not high quality".

"It appears to show a number of males posturing; some of them have implements," she had said, adding, "a girl comes into the shot, leaves the shot, comes back into the shot and throws a full-force punch at one of the young males and the violence erupts."

In May, gardaí consented to remove curfews from the defendants' list of bail conditions.

Earlier, they had to give gardai their phone number. They must remain contactable, notify of any address change and have no contact with the injured parties or witnesses.

At their first hearing on January 7, Garda Ciaran Murray told the court that Mr Lyons made no reply when charged.

The defence had successfully resisted a bid to order Mr Lyons to sign on daily at his local garda station. His solicitor said Mr Lyons was unemployed and had no prior convictions.

He said Mr Lyons had "on a number of occasions tried to hand himself in, in relation to this matter". However, gardai did not want to do it that way and came to his home.

Ms Stephens said Mr Cummins worked for a tyre company and had no criminal convictions.

She had said: "He specifically asked me to indicate that it is accepted he did not cause injuries to the young woman involved."