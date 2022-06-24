Cleaning firm secures freezing order against couple over €147,000 bill

High court reporters

A company that specialises in cleaning up oil spills has secured a temporary freezing type order against a couple it claims owes it over €140,000 for works carried out.

The 'Mareva type freezing order was obtained by Microclean Environmental Ltd against company directors Gal and Orit Brahami.

The company alleges the defendants are attempting to allegedly move their assets outside the jurisdiction in an alleged attempt to avoid paying the company the €147,000 it claims they owe it for a clean around a Dublin property.

Seeking the order, the company claims that in 2016 the couple with an address of Waterfall Road, Raheny, Dublin 5, contracted Microclean to investigate and remediate a significant oil spill at a property the Brahami's had recently acquired at Pery Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

Oil spill

The company claims that the works it carried out on behalf of the couple cost a total of €192,000 and that €147,000 remains outstanding.

The company said that it has agreed with the defendants that the balance would be paid after the Brahami's had concluded their negligence claim against the party responsible for the oil spill.

That legal action, it is alleged, has been resolved and currently stands adjourned to a date in July to allow for the implementation of the settlement agreement.

Microclean says that despite the settlement and having waited five years to get paid for their work, it has not been paid the balance of what is owed to it by the couple.

The couple it alleges does not intend to pay what is owed.

It has commenced proceedings where it seeks to recover what is allegedly due.

Jurisdiction

Microclean claims it is concerned that monies paid to the couple as part of the settlement will be removed from the jurisdiction by them and that it will not recover any of what it is owed.

The company claims that the property where the clean-up occurred was sold last year, that published accounts from their trading company showed a loss of €500,000 for the year 2020.

It also alleged that the couple are relocating their nail business outside of the State as they incorporated an identically named trading company with a registered address in Belfast.

Microclean also suspects that the couple are living outside the jurisdiction in either Northern Ireland or Spain.

Arising out of fears that the couple will in breach of the agreement entered into by the parties will not pay Microclean the balance of what is due and owing to it, have launched High Court proceedings where it seeks the freezing order, and a judgement for €147,000 against the couple.

The matter will return before the court next week.