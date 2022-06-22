Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 11:21

Laya Healthcare offers families €240 refund on insurance plans

Laya has more than 650,000 customers
Hundreds of thousands of Laya Healthcare members are in line for another refund on their health insurance plans.

Laya is one of the largest health insurers with 650,000 customers. The move by the Cork-based company will benefit a typical family by €240.

Each adult Laya member will get a refund of €85 while each child will get €35.

Laya customers must have had a current active policy on June 1st this year to qualify for the payment.

The move comes after rival insurer VHI refunded its members between €75 and €300 per adult in May due to a fall in claims.

Irish Life Healthcare also passed on a reduction to its customers in April. The move saved a family around €100.

