Young Irish girl in critical condition following pool incident in Majorca – report

Muireann Duffy

A young Irish girl has been injured following an incident at a swimming pool in Majorca, Spain, according to reports.

It is understood the girl is in a critical condition after being rescued from the pool.

She has since been taken to a hospital in Palma for treatment.

A spokesperson from the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs told breakingnews.ie that they were aware of the case and were "providing all possible consular assistance".

"As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any specific case," the spokesperson added.

More to follow...