Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 08:27

Teenager dies after tractor he was driving enters drain in Co Offaly

The tractor left the road and entered a deep drain at Black Castle Bog, Clonmore
A teenager has died after the tractor he was driving left the road and entered a deep drain in Co Offaly last night.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fatal road collision at Clonmore, Rhode shortly after 11pm.

The tractor left the road and entered a deep drain at the Black Castle Bog, a Garda statement said.

The driver of the tractor, a male aged in his teens, was fatally injured. He was removed from the scene to Tullamore Hospital.

The road is closed at the scene this morning for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

