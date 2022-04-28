Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 20:28

Man (20s) in serious condition after single-vehicle collision in Kerry

A man, aged in his 20s, is in a serious condition following a single-vehicle collision in the early hours of this morning in Co Kerry.
James Cox

Gardaí in Killarney are appealing to the public for information in relation to a serious road traffic collision that occurred in Kilcummin, Co Kerry in the early hours of this morning.

The collision, which involved one vehicle, occurred in the townland of Buddihans at approximately 4.10am. The driver of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to Kerry University Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

The road was closed this morning while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person who may have observed a gold-coloured Toyota Yaris travelling in Kilcummin and surrounding areas is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the Kilcummin area in the early hours of this morning, between 4.00am and 4.50am, and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

