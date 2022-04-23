Warnings as Ed Sheeran brings return of full-capacity gigs to Croke Park tonight

Warnings have been issued over transport and anti-social behaviour, as the first full-capacity gig to be held at Croke Park since the Covid-19 pandemic will see Ed Sheeran kick off his world tour tonight.

The singer-songwriter touched down in Dublin some days ago and has been spotted out and about since, also playing intimate gigs at both Whelan’s and Vicar Street ahead of his two sold-out concerts at Croke Park this weekend.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to descend on the capital as the Dublin stadium hosts its first major gigs since 2019.

Gates open at 4pm today, and the Shape of You singer is due on stage at 8pm. Concert goers are advised to have their phones fully charged, as all tickets are digital.

Superintendent Martin Mooney advised those attending to plan their journey and use public transport.

“All the transport agencies have additional capacity that has been put on – additional Darts on commuter routes, additional Dublin Bus,” he told Newstalk radio.

“For those who intend using their own vehicles, I ask that you use the city carparks. There’s a number of them there close by, within 10 to 15 minutes’ walk of the stadium.”

Tony McGuinness from Croke Park also urged attendees to respect the local community.

“We would appeal to everybody who is attending to respect all our neighbours, particularly when leaving the stadium – it’s later in the evening and there will be a zero-tolerance approach on anti-social behaviour, so we want people to respect the area,” he said.

Weather

When it comes to the weather, attendees have been advised to bring some warm clothes for the evening.

Met Éireann said Saturday will be generally dry and bright, with long spells of sunshine and the chance of just a few light showers, and highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

However, it will be coolest along eastern coasts, and temperatures are expected to drop as low as three degrees tonight.

“Heading to Croke Park for Ed Sheeran concerts this weekend? The weather is looking pretty good with some late sunny spells and should hold dry,” said Carlow Weather.

Heading to Croke Park for Ed Sheeran concerts this weekend? The weather is looking pretty good with some late sunny spells and should hold dry. Feeling cool in the Easterly breeze though so bring warm clothes for evening. pic.twitter.com/MDC9Byg48o — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) April 21, 2022

“Feeling cool in the Easterly breeze though so bring warm clothes for evening.”

Following his Croke Park gigs, Sheeran will travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on April 28th and 29th, Limerick on May 5th and 6th, and Belfast on May 12th and 13th.

The English man, whose grandparents hail from Belfast and Wexford, recently won a High Court copyright battle over his 2017 hit Shape of You after a judge ruled he had not plagiarised the 2015 song Oh Why by Sami Chokri.