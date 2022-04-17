Sun, 17 Apr, 2022 - 19:28

Man charged in connection with serious assault in Dublin

On Sunday, a man was left in critical condition in hospital after he was attacked in Dublin city centre.
Man charged in connection with serious assault in Dublin

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault which occurred in Dublin.

On Sunday, a man was left in critical condition in hospital after he was attacked in Dublin city centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 2.30am and found the man, aged in his mid-20s, seriously injured.

He was treated at the scene for an apparent head injury and taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital.

A man in his 30s was later arrested in connection to the incident during a follow-up operation, in which a house was searched in Co Kildare.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear in court on Monday morning.

- Additional reporting by PA

More in this section

Day in the life of a solicitor: Is it all suits and all-nighters? Day in the life of a solicitor: Is it all suits and all-nighters?
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
McAleese accuses Churches of being 'conduits for homophobia' following Sligo deaths McAleese accuses Churches of being 'conduits for homophobia' following Sligo deaths
Small number of cases of new Covid variant found in Northern Ireland

Small number of cases of new Covid variant found in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more