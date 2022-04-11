Pret a Manger to open 20 shops and create 500 jobs with Irish expansion

Pret a Manger is set to create 500 jobs and open 20 shops under plans to expand into the Irish market during the next decade.

The British coffee and sandwich franchise will open its first Irish store on Dawson Street in Dublin this summer, creating 25 jobs.

The expansion comes after an agreement of terms was reached with franchise partner Carebrook Partnership Ltd.

Pano Christou, chief executive officer at Pret a Manger, said: “Setting up shop in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland has been our plan for a long time, and we’re thrilled that we’re finally able to make it happen.

“There has long been demand from our neighbours on the island of Ireland to bring Pret’s freshly prepared food and organic coffee, and now with the backing of Carebrook Partnership we’re able to do so. We look forward to making this partnership a success.”

The franchise agreement follows Pret’s announcement last year that it would aim to double the size of the business within five years, including launching into five new markets by the end of 2023.

As part of Pret’s expansion, it is rolling out a recruitment programme, aiming to hire at least 3,000 team members and baristas globally.