Sun, 03 Apr, 2022 - 09:53

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Sunday's front page focus on the rising cost of living as well as Charlie Bird's climb to the summit of Croagh Patrick to raise  money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. 
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Kenneth Fox

Sunday's front pages focus on the rising cost of living issue as well as Charlie Bird's climb to the summit of Croagh Patrick to raise  money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The Sunday Independent leads on a poll which suggest that the rising cost of living is top of the list of what is concerning people right now.

The Business Post focuses on a supposed black hole of €13 billion that taxpayers will be saddled with as an ageing population will put a strain on resources.

The Irish Mail on Sunday leads with a story on deaths linked to delays at A&E and how over 2,000 people died each year waiting on trolleys.

The Irish Sunday Mirror leads with Charlie Bird's climb to the summit of Croagh Patrick and the €1.7 million raised for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta house.

Meanwhile, in the UK the paper's focus on a Tory MP who was suspended over claims of sexual assault and cocaine abuse. The Sunday Times and Sunday Telegraph both focus on this story.

The Independent leads with accounts from survivors of the seige of Mariupol in Ukraine by Russia.

The Observer leads with a piece on the Tory Government coming under pressure because of high taxes and its possible impact on the next general election.

The Sunday Express focuses on the billions the UK Government could recoup by targeting people who applied for fraudulent Covid loans.

More in this section

Court quashes permission for height increases of apartment blocks in Harold's Cross Court quashes permission for height increases of apartment blocks in Harold's Cross
Government holding daily crisis meetings over Dublin Airport queues Government holding daily crisis meetings over Dublin Airport queues
Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall gets bail on murder charge Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall gets bail on murder charge
McAreavey case accused readmitted to hospital in Mauritius, says lawyer

McAreavey case accused readmitted to hospital in Mauritius, says lawyer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more