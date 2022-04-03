What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Kenneth Fox

Sunday's front pages focus on the rising cost of living issue as well as Charlie Bird's climb to the summit of Croagh Patrick to raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Sunday Independent P1

- Cost of living crisis dominates concerns in new poll

- Terrific Maeve Sheehan scoop on surrogate baby in Kyiv

- Retired gardai claim 60k in expenses, Ali Bracken

- Lucinda O'Sullivan's Best 100 Restaurants, top 30 ranked

- Who was our greatest Taoiseach? pic.twitter.com/uLGOROrJlf — Alan English (@AlanEnglish9) April 2, 2022

The Sunday Independent leads on a poll which suggest that the rising cost of living is top of the list of what is concerning people right now.

Tomorrow's front page. Pick up a copy in stores or subscribe at https://t.co/u5ystSGUtr pic.twitter.com/uKenhgCIh5 — Business Post (@businessposthq) April 2, 2022

The Business Post focuses on a supposed black hole of €13 billion that taxpayers will be saddled with as an ageing population will put a strain on resources.

The Irish Mail on Sunday leads with a story on deaths linked to delays at A&E and how over 2,000 people died each year waiting on trolleys.

The Irish Sunday Mirror leads with Charlie Bird's climb to the summit of Croagh Patrick and the €1.7 million raised for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta house.

Meanwhile, in the UK the paper's focus on a Tory MP who was suspended over claims of sexual assault and cocaine abuse. The Sunday Times and Sunday Telegraph both focus on this story.

The Independent leads with accounts from survivors of the seige of Mariupol in Ukraine by Russia.

The Observer leads with a piece on the Tory Government coming under pressure because of high taxes and its possible impact on the next general election.

The Sunday Express focuses on the billions the UK Government could recoup by targeting people who applied for fraudulent Covid loans.