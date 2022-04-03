What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Kenneth Fox
Sunday's front pages focus on the rising cost of living issue as well as Charlie Bird's climb to the summit of Croagh Patrick to raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Sunday Independent P1
- Cost of living crisis dominates concerns in new poll
- Terrific Maeve Sheehan scoop on surrogate baby in Kyiv
- Retired gardai claim 60k in expenses, Ali Bracken
- Lucinda O'Sullivan's Best 100 Restaurants, top 30 ranked
- Who was our greatest Taoiseach? pic.twitter.com/uLGOROrJlf
— Alan English (@AlanEnglish9) April 2, 2022
The Sunday Independent leads on a poll which suggest that the rising cost of living is top of the list of what is concerning people right now.
Tomorrow's front page. Pick up a copy in stores or subscribe at https://t.co/u5ystSGUtr pic.twitter.com/uKenhgCIh5
— Business Post (@businessposthq) April 2, 2022
The Business Post focuses on a supposed black hole of €13 billion that taxpayers will be saddled with as an ageing population will put a strain on resources.
The Irish Mail on Sunday leads with a story on deaths linked to delays at A&E and how over 2,000 people died each year waiting on trolleys.
The Irish Sunday Mirror leads with Charlie Bird's climb to the summit of Croagh Patrick and the €1.7 million raised for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta house.
Meanwhile, in the UK the paper's focus on a Tory MP who was suspended over claims of sexual assault and cocaine abuse. The Sunday Times and Sunday Telegraph both focus on this story.
Sunday Times: Tory MP suspended after sex and cocaine claims #TomorrowsPapersToday #SundayTimes #TheTimes #Times pic.twitter.com/U9MhTk7IcU
— Tomorrows Papers Today (@TmorrowsPapers) April 2, 2022
Sunday Telegraph: PM's plan for seven nuclear stations #TomorrowsPapersToday #SundayTelegraph #Telegraph pic.twitter.com/A46zke9Vdm
— Tomorrows Papers Today (@TmorrowsPapers) April 2, 2022
Sunday's Independent: Survivors of Mariupol's siege lay bare the darkest horrors of Putin's war #TomorrowsPapersToday #IndependentOnSunday #Independent #IndependentDigital pic.twitter.com/TM9S3J2hmJ
— Tomorrows Papers Today (@TmorrowsPapers) April 2, 2022
The Independent leads with accounts from survivors of the seige of Mariupol in Ukraine by Russia.
Sunday's Observer: Tories fear poll disaster over high taxes #TomorrowsPapersToday #Observer pic.twitter.com/20OmzLuK3n
— Tomorrows Papers Today (@TmorrowsPapers) April 2, 2022
The Observer leads with a piece on the Tory Government coming under pressure because of high taxes and its possible impact on the next general election.
Sunday Express: Seize Back Stolen Billions To Cut Tax #TomorrowsPapersToday #SundayExpress #Express pic.twitter.com/eLTJZIiwpK
— Tomorrows Papers Today (@TmorrowsPapers) April 2, 2022
The Sunday Express focuses on the billions the UK Government could recoup by targeting people who applied for fraudulent Covid loans.
Sunday's Star: Swipe Right For A Monster #TomorrowsPapersToday #DailyStarSunday #DailyStar #Star pic.twitter.com/uACk3S5oVQ
— Tomorrows Papers Today (@TmorrowsPapers) April 2, 2022
Sunday Mirror: Hypocrite Raab Failed To Stop Baby P Mum Release #TomorrowsPapersToday #SundayMirror #Mirror pic.twitter.com/vaVeLyH2i8
— Tomorrows Papers Today (@TmorrowsPapers) April 2, 2022