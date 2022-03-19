Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 10:49

Three arrested after drugs and loaded shotgun seized from Dublin house

A loaded shotgun and ammunition were discovered, along with quantities of cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of €50,000
Gardaí have arrested three people after drugs and a loaded shotgun were seized from a house in Dublin.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Kevin Street conducted a search of the house in the Kevin Street area of Dublin 8 under warrant on Friday.

During the course of the search, a loaded shotgun and ammunition were discovered, along with quantities of cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of €50,000.

A woman aged in her 40s and two men aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested following the search.

They are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 in Kevin Street and Kilmainham Garda stations.

Gardaí said the ammunition and drugs are pending further analysis, and investigations are ongoing.

The search was carried out as part of Operation Tara, An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy which aims to disrupt drug trafficking networks involved in the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs.

