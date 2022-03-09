Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 15:27

Antigen tests identify bulk of new Covid cases as 9,070 logged

The growing number of cases identified through antigen testing is not unexpected amid the scaling-back of the test and trace system
Antigen tests identify bulk of new Covid cases as 9,070 logged

Antigen tests are identifying the majority of new Covid-19 cases in Ireland, with a total of 9,070 logged on Wednesday.

Just 1,715 of the positive cases were confirmed by PCR test, while 7,355 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of this morning, there were 829 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 51 in intensive care.

Hospitalisations associated with the disease have somewhere stabilised after increasing sharply over the weekend, rising from 670 on Friday to 808 by Monday.

The growing number of cases identified through antigen testing is not unexpected amid the scaling-back of the test and trace system.

The Department of Health has previously cautioned that self-registered antigen test results are not directly comparable with cases confirmed by PCR test.

Meanwhile, a further 2,683 cases of the virus were notified in the last 24-hour reporting period in Northern Ireland.

Four more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died in the region, where there are 481 Covid-19 patients in hospital, including two in intensive care.

More in this section

Sinn Féin urges Government to go further on energy prices Sinn Féin urges Government to go further on energy prices
Ashling Murphy murder accused to face Central Criminal Court Ashling Murphy murder accused to face Central Criminal Court
Mortgage rates experience largest monthly increase in almost five years Mortgage rates experience largest monthly increase in almost five years
Hundreds of children among 2,500 Ukrainians to have arrived in Ireland so far

Hundreds of children among 2,500 Ukrainians to have arrived in Ireland so far

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more