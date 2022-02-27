Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 18:25

Covid rules to change as mask-wearing becomes advisory

Face masks will no longer be required, however, they will be advised in healthcare settings and on public transport.
Muireann Duffy

Remaining Covid-19 rules will ease from midnight, including mandatory mask-wearing in certain settings.

From Monday, face masks will no longer need to be worn, however, public health advice will be updated to recommend that masks continue to be worn on public transport and in healthcare settings.

Rules in schools will also change, with social distancing and pods ending, along with staggered break times. The test and trace system will be also rolled back.

Changes are also to come in the wider testing system, with PCR tests to only be recommended for over 55s and people deemed medically vulnerable.

Close contacts who do not show symptoms will not need to seek a test, unless they are a household close contact working in a healthcare setting.

Isolation rules for those who test positive for the virus will remain in place, while the Digital Covid Certificate remains a requirement for international travel.

