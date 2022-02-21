Two women in critical condition following Louth single-vehicle collision

Muireann Duffy

Two women, both aged in their 20s, have been hospitalised with serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Co Louth.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 8.30pm on Sunday on the N53 in Rassan, Dundalk.

The two women, 21 and 23-years-old, were sitting in the back seat of the vehicle when it hit a tree. Two male passengers, the driver and the front-seat passenger, were uninjured in the collision.

The two women were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where they remain in critical condition.

Gardaí confirmed the N53 is currently closed at Rassan, with local diversions in place. A forensic examination of the scene is due to be carried out later this morning.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly those with dash-cam footage, are asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042-938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.