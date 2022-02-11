Two in Garda custody after man found dead inside Wicklow home

Two people are in Garda custody this morning after the body of a man in his 30s was found inside a house in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí are now investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault of the man that occurred at the house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh on Thursday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at approximately 8.15pm, where the man was found dead inside the property with fatal injuries.

His body remains at the scene this morning, which is currently preserved for a technical examination to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau. The Office of the State Pathologist has also been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted later today.

A woman in her 20s and another man in his 30s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Bray Garda station and Baltinglass Garda station respectively.

Gardaí in Baltinglass are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the village of Ballyconnell yesterday or who noticed any unusual activity there yesterday evening is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Furthermore, anyone who was in the village of Ballyconnell last night between 7pm and 8.15pm and who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available.

Similarly, if any road user was travelling in the area and has camera or dash cam footage, they are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information that may be relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Baltinglass Garda station on 059 648 2610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.