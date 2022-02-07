Gardaí renew appeal after man (73) left on life support after burglary

James Cox

Gardaí in Sligo are renewing their appeal for information on an aggravated burglary, which has left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

Thomas Niland (73) is on life support in hospital following a serious assault in his home in Skreen, on the evening of January 18th.

Mr Niland suffered serious head and upper body injuries when three men broke into his home and stole a small sum of cash.

“There are people out there who know who was involved in this aggravated burglary and serious assault on an elderly man in his home,” Superintendent Mandy Gaynor, of Sligo Garda Station, said.

“Thomas Niland and his family deserve to have these criminals who carried out this heartless act brought to justice.”

CCTV

Gardaí have said “no stone will be left unturned” in their investigation, and they have already recovered hours of CCTV footage, taken a number of statements and developed several lines of inquiry.

“Gardai are appealing for any person with any information on this vicious and cowardly aggravated burglary and assault on Tom to contact us immediately,” a spokesperson said.

Gardaí believe his attackers arrived and escaped in a car at around 7pm that evening.

Gardaí were alerted by neighbours after Mr Niland managed to crawl from his home to seek help from passing motorists.

He was then transferred to Sligo University Hospital. Mr Niland's condition quickly deteriorated, and he is now on life support.

A large scale criminal investigation has been launched since the aggravated burglary on Mr Niland's home.

An incident room was has been established at Sligo Garda station with a Senior Investigating Officer appointed to the investigation, along with a team of experienced detectives and gardaí.