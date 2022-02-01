Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 10:38

Theatre condemns ‘vile and appalling’ racial abuse of Lion King cast and crew

Several performers and members of the crew of the musical were abused in Dublin last Friday while on their way home
The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre has condemned the ”‘vile and appalling” racial abuse of members of the cast and crew of its production of The Lion King.

Several performers and members of the crew of the musical were abused in Dublin last Friday while on their way home, the theatre said.

The venue has reported the incident to gardaí and has said it will make a donation to the Irish Network Against Racism, which works to combat racism and discrimination.

“We are saddened to share that several of the performers and crew of The Lion King, currently performing at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin, were recently subjected to racial abuse on their journey home from the theatre,” the venue said in a statement.

“It is shocking that something so vile and appalling happened to our colleagues who have brought such joy to thousands of theatregoers since the show opened on 31st December.

“Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and Disney Theatrical Productions strongly condemn all forms of discrimination.

“We fully stand with the performers and crew and have put plans in place to support those affected by this incident. We also urge that those responsible be held accountable and have reported this incident to An Garda Síochána.”

