Warning over Russian missile tests prompts Irish fishermen plan to ‘be there first’

Sarah Mooney, Vivienne Clarke

The Department of Transport has released an official warning over “live fire” Russian navy exercises set to take place off the southwest Irish coast in February, with some fishermen indicating they intend to disregard the caution.

In a marine notice to shipowners and all seafarers, the Department cautioned of “serious safety risks” posed by the exercises involving the launching of rockets.

Fisherman have criticised the notice and indicated plans to disregard the warning, with the chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation saying Irish fishermen “will be there first next week.”

“The Department of Transport has been advised by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) that the Russian Federation will carry out manoeuvres off the southwest coast of Ireland from 03 February 2022 to 08 February 2022 inclusive,” the Department said in the notice.

The exercises will take place outside of Ireland’s territorial sea, it added, but within Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), an area of sea where the country has special rights regarding exploration and the use of marine resources.

“The Russian Federation has indicated that the exercises will include the use of naval artillery and launching of rockets,” the Department said.

“Given the nature of the planned exercises and the presence of naval forces, vessels and crew are advised of serious safety risks in the operational area.

“Masters should navigate their vessel to ensure safety at all times.”

'We're going out to fish'

The Russian drills have been criticised by the Government, with the Taoiseach and Minister for Foreign Affairs saying they are “not welcome”.

Irish fishermen have also called for the navy exercises to move away from the fishing grounds used by Irish boats, with representatives due to meet with the Russian ambassador on the issue today.

Speaking on Thursday morning, chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation Patrick Murphy said that the Government “should hang their heads in shame at what they’re doing to Irish fishermen.”

“Who is the Government standing by?” he asked on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show. “Are these fishing grounds or military manoeuvre grounds?” he added.

We’re not going out there to engage (with the Russians), we’re going out there to fish

Fishing quotas commence on the first of each month and cannot be carried forward, he explained. “We’re not going out there to engage (with the Russians), we’re going out there to fish.”

Any efforts to shorten the length of time for fishing would jeopardise the financial stability of the fleet, he said.

Mr Murphy said that the notification sent by the Department of Transport to fishermen should have been sent to the Russians.

The fishermen will be there first next week, he said. It was a biologically sensitive area, military activity could reduce fish quantities for years to come, he warned.

These were not international waters, he said. “This is our Economic Zone, we don’t fish international waters.” The Russian fleet could move further out to deeper waters, he said.

“Our industry is at extinction level,” he said. “We have been totally and utterly undermined. There have been confused and mixed messages from Government. They should be standing with fishermen.”

It comes as a number of large Russian warships have been spotted sailing towards Ireland ahead of a planned naval exercise off the coast of Cork next month.