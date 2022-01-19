Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 16:14

Harry Styles to play Aviva Stadium in Dublin this summer

Special guest Arlo Parks will join the singer on the Dublin stop of his ‘Love On Tour’ world tour
Singer Harry Styles will play the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this summer in a show announced for his rescheduled 2022 tour.

Special guest Arlo Parks will join the singer on the Dublin stop of his ‘Love On Tour’ world tour.

Ticket holders for the singer's 2020 Dublin 3Arena tour dates, postponed due to the pandemic, will be refunded and receive an exclusive-access presale to ensure priority access to the new performance on June 22nd at the Aviva.

Tickets for the show go on general sale at 9am on Friday, January 28th at ticketmaster.ie.

Styles’ Love On Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic and later began in September 2021 in Las Vegas, with the singer performing over 40 shows throughout the United States.

Styles will next kick off a 32-city outing with three stadium dates in the UK in June, followed by dates in Europe before concluding in Latin America later this year.

Special guests include Mitski on the UK dates, Arlo Parks in Dublin, Wolf Alice on select European dates and Koffee across all Latin American dates.

