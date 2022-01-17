Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 16:11

Body of missing Irishman found in Denmark

Peter Burns (29) from Dunboyne, Co Meath, went missing on the night of December 5th
Elaine Keogh

The body of missing Irishman Peter Burns (29) was found on Monday in the harbour of the city of Aarhus in Denmark, police have confirmed.

At 1.09pm Danish time, a member of the public contacted police to say they had seen a body in the water at a building called Navitas.

Danish police said it was the building where Mr Burns was last seen on CCTV.

Mr Burns, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, went missing on the night of December 5th 2021.

His remains will be examined to establish the cause of death and police confirmed that his family has been informed.

