Government to ease Covid isolation rules following Nphet advice

Muireann Duffy

Ministers are due to sign-off on measures to ease isolation rules for people who test positive for Covid-19 or who are identified as a close contact.

A full Cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday, at which the latest advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will be considered by the Government.

On Tuesday, public health officials recommended a number of changes to the current isolation periods, including:

Asymptomatic close contacts who have received the booster jab should no longer have to restrict their movements for five days

Close contacts who have not received the booster jab should restrict their movements for five days

People who test positive for Covid should isolate for seven days

Positive results from antigen tests should no longer require confirmation with a PCR test

It is understood an online portal is now being established to allow members of the public to upload positive antigen test results and close contact details.

The changes will likely ease pressure on numerous industries currently feeling the strain of high staff absences due to the virus.

Business groups, such as the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (Ibec), had called for such reductions to allow more workers to make a quicker return to work in order to ensure services and critical supply chains continue to operate.

The Nphet recommendations came as the Department of Health confirmed 19,290 new cases of the virus on Tuesday evening.

At 8am yesterday, there were 1,062 people in hospital with the virus, 92 of whom were being treated in ICU.