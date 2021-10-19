Niac clear the way for booster jabs to be given to over 60s

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has given the go-ahead for Covid-19 booster vaccines to be administered to people over the age of 60.

The rollout of an additional jab will form a key part of the Government's reopening strategy, according to The Irish Times, ahead of the further easing of Covid restrictions expected to go ahead later this week.

The booster shots will be administered through GP surgeries, however, mass-vaccination centres could be back up and running around the country by the end of the month to aid the rollout.

Having considered international findings on the effectiveness of an additional vaccine shot, Niac is understood to have recommended that a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine be given to people aged 60-79 who received their last dose at least five months ago.

On Monday, HSE chief executive Paul Reid urged those who have not yet received their vaccine to do so, stating : "If unvaccinated, you're at higher risk, resulting in a disproportionate impact."

His comments came as there were 484 people with the virus confirmed to be in hospital as of 8am on Monday, 73 of whom were being treated in ICU.

Mr Reid also called on those who are vaccinated "to do the basics well again" by following public health guidance to break the chain of transmission.