Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 16:58

Virgin Media to air Ian Bailey interview next week

Colette Fitzpatrick sits down with Bailey for the Big Interview
Virgin Media to air Ian Bailey interview next week

James Cox

Virgin Media One will air an in-depth interview with self-confessed murder suspect Ian Bailey, this Monday, September 13th, at 9pm.

“It has been almost 25 years since Sophie Toscan de Plantier was murdered at her home in West Cork in December 1996. Since then, the case has remained in the public consciousness and one man has remained at the centre of the case, suspect Ian Bailey,” Virgin Media said in a statement.

Colette Fitzpatrick sits down with Bailey for the Big Interview.

He describes the recent appeal for information from Sophie's son Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud as “deeply sad” and believes it was directed at him. Bailey also offers his own theory about who was responsible for the French woman's death.

The former journalist says the case has consumed a quarter century of his life and has led to some "really really, low dark periods”.

Bailey also says that he hasn't watched the recent Netflix documentary but did see two episodes of Jim Sheridan's programme.

More in this section

Archive of once-banned author Edna O’Brien acquired by National Library Archive of once-banned author Edna O’Brien acquired by National Library
Taoiseach to seek meeting with key Sláintecare figures after resignations Taoiseach to seek meeting with key Sláintecare figures after resignations
Fianna Fáil meeting hears criticisms and defence of Martin’s leadership Fianna Fáil meeting hears criticisms and defence of Martin’s leadership
Sefcovic warns against any renegotiation of Northern Ireland Protocol

Sefcovic warns against any renegotiation of Northern Ireland Protocol

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more