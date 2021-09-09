Virgin Media to air Ian Bailey interview next week

James Cox

Virgin Media One will air an in-depth interview with self-confessed murder suspect Ian Bailey, this Monday, September 13th, at 9pm.

“It has been almost 25 years since Sophie Toscan de Plantier was murdered at her home in West Cork in December 1996. Since then, the case has remained in the public consciousness and one man has remained at the centre of the case, suspect Ian Bailey,” Virgin Media said in a statement.

Colette Fitzpatrick sits down with Bailey for the Big Interview.

He describes the recent appeal for information from Sophie's son Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud as “deeply sad” and believes it was directed at him. Bailey also offers his own theory about who was responsible for the French woman's death.

The former journalist says the case has consumed a quarter century of his life and has led to some "really really, low dark periods”.

Bailey also says that he hasn't watched the recent Netflix documentary but did see two episodes of Jim Sheridan's programme.