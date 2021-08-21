Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of Dublin

Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 21:38

Heavy rain on Saturday has left parts of south Dublin “impassable”
Heavy rain on Saturday has left parts of south Dublin “impassable”.

The ground floor of Dundrum Town shopping centre was flooded and gardaí have issued a traffic alert for Roebuck Road in Dublin 14.

“Roebuck Road, Dublin 14, has been made impassable due to severe flooding in the area,” said gardaí.

“Please take caution if you are driving in this area. Local diversions are in place,” they added.

Dundrum Town shopping centre said it was experiencing “isolated flooding in the Pembroke District and Level 1 Mall areas due to the sudden heavy downpour. Our teams are working hard to manage this”.

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and all of Leinster until 8pm this evening.

“Scattered heavy showers with thunderstorms will cause localised and surface flooding, mainly over Ulster, north Connacht and north and east Leinster,” noted Met Éireann’s forecast.

