Man accused of sexual assault in supermarket car park

Tom Tuite

A Dublin man is to face trial accused of sexually assaulting a female in a Dunnes Stores car park.

The man, who is in his 60s, appeared before Judge Brian O’Shea at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

He is accused of sexually assaulting the complainant, who was already known to him, on a date earlier this year, at the car park of a north Dublin branch of the retail chain.

Garda Robert Diffley told Judge O’Shea the accused man was arrested in the city centre. His reply to the charge under caution at a garda station was “it’s all lies sergeant”.

Reporting restrictions

The garda said reporting restrictions were needed. Defence solicitor Danica Kinane asked that her client would not be named either as he and the alleged injured party were known to each other. Naming him could identify her, she submitted.

Noting that, the judge ordered the media not to publish the name of the accused in case it lead to identification of the complainant.

He was ordered to appear again in the district court next month to be served with a book of evidence and for a trial order to be made.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment, meaning the man’s case will then go forward to the Circuit Court.

Bail set at €500 was imposed. Judge O’Shea imposed conditions on the man, who did not address the court. He was warned he has to provide gardai with a contact phone number, obey a 11pm to 7am curfew and sign on three days a week at a Garda station in Dublin.

The judge warned him that he must not contact the complainant directly or indirectly and he was also ordered to stay out of parts of the city’s north-side.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted the man was in receipt of social welfare.