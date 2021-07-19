Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 12:21

Traffic disruption after accident on M1 southbound motorway

In an update, gardaí said the road has been cleared following a traffic incident
Traffic disruption after accident on M1 southbound motorway

There is traffic disruption on the M1 southbound motorway approaching the M50 this morning following an accident.

The road temporarily closed as gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a traffic incident that happened at around 9.35am.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

In an update shortly after 12pm, gardaí said the motorway had been cleared and traffic was starting to move again.

However, motorists approaching the Port Tunnel are advised to avoid the area, as the tunnel is currently closed due to a technical error.

More in this section

Return of international travel might be 'straw that breaks the camel’s back' Return of international travel might be 'straw that breaks the camel’s back'
Irish teen athlete secures gold a month after brother's tragic death Irish teen athlete secures gold a month after brother's tragic death
Covid contact tracing centre at UCD winds down Covid contact tracing centre at UCD winds down
Covid restrictions led to expiry of 200 CervicalCheck samples

Covid restrictions led to expiry of 200 CervicalCheck samples

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more