Mother-of-five’s conviction appeal over Gareth Hutch murder is dismissed

The Court of Appeal has dismissed Regina Keogh’s appeal against her conviction for Gareth Hutch’s murder
By Natasha Reid

The Court of Appeal has dismissed Regina Keogh’s appeal against her conviction for Gareth Hutch’s murder.

The mother-of-five was found guilty of murdering Mr Hutch by colluding with her gunman brother.

The 42-year-old was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 by the Special Criminal Court, who found that she had colluded with Jonathon Keogh to cause serious injury to Mr Hutch.

Jonathan Keogh (34) was also jailed for life by the non-jury court, having been found guilty of the ‘deliberate and callous murder’ on the morning of May 24th, 2016.

The 35-year-old nephew of Gerry ‘the monk’ Hutch, was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin.

Regina Keogh, with a former address at Avondale House, and her brother, Jonathan Keogh, of Gloucester Place also in the north inner city, had denied murder.

A third man had also denied the crime. Thomas Fox (32) of Rutland Court was convicted and sentenced to life in prison alongside the Keoghs.

