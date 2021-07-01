Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 16:41

Jury fails to reach verdict over man charged with baseball bat murder of Athy student

Zoltan Almasi (49) has pleaded not guilty to the murder, but guilty to the manslaughter of Joseph 'JoJo' Dunne in Naas on May 16th, 2014.
Natasha Reid

A jury has failed to reach a verdict in the trial of a truck driver, charged with murdering a 20-year-old with a baseball bat, after he saw the deceased banging on his van.

It was Zoltan Almasi’s third time to go on trial for the crime at the Central Criminal Court.

His first trial resulted in murder conviction, which was subsequently quashed by the Supreme Court. His second trial also resulted in a disagreement.

The 49-year-old has now been in custody for seven years.

Joseph ‘JoJo’ Dunne died in 2014, after receiving a blow to the back of his head, shattering his skull and driving the bone in towards his brain. The Athy student had his back to his assailant and was running away from him at the time.

Zoltan Almasi, a Serbian man with an address at Harbour View, Naas, pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Dunne, but guilty to his manslaughter at Harbour View on May 16th, 2014.

