Cabinet considers plan to limit indoor dining to fully vaccinated

Vivienne Clarke

The Cabinet will meet on Tuesday morning to consider a proposal to allow only people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to be admitted to indoor dining.

The proposal to develop such a system in collaboration with the restaurant and bar industry was discussed at the Cabinet’s sub-committee on Covid on Monday night, which continued until 1am.

The Government is set to make a decision on the return of indoor drinking and dining from July 5th. It is expected the date will be pushed back two weeks, to July 19th.

The latest projections by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on the impact of the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant were described by Government sources as “grim” and “sobering”.

The worst-case scenario would potentially see almost 700,000 cases of Covid-19 over July, August and September, with as many as 2,170 deaths as the Delta variant becomes dominant. The most optimistic projection would see 81,000 cases and 165 deaths.

The Irish Times reports that the modelling estimated almost 13,000 hospital admissions over the three months, and more than 1,600 people in intensive care units should the most pessimistic scenario play out. One source told The Irish Times this would see hospitals “overrun”.

Leaving the late night Cabinet sub-committee meeting on Monday, Minister for Transport and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the modelling was a lot worse than had been expected.

‘Not workable’

The chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) Adrian Cummins said his members were angry and frustrated at the potential delay in the reopening of indoor dining.

Mr Cummins told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Tuesday that the proposal for indoor dining to be limited to the fully-vaccinated would be problematic, discriminatory and not workable.

“This industry has been knocked back a number of times. We need answers,” he said.

Mr Cummins pointed out that hotels had been offering indoor dining since June 2nd, operating with unvaccinated staff and there had not been any outbreaks of the Delta variant.

Indoor dining was already available across Europe, he said, and there had not been any rise in hospitalisation or deaths.

Describing Ireland as an outlier, he said the RAI would be seeking a meeting with the Government today to discuss the proposals. “There is anger and frustration in the industry,” he said.

‘Worst case’ scenario

Liam Fanning, a professor of immunovirology at University College Cork, called for a full independent analysis of the Nphet projections of Covid cases and deaths in the coming months.

Prof Fanning told Newstalk Breakfast that data from drug trials was independently scrutinised and he thought the “worst case” scenario data presented by Nphet should also be independently analysed.

“We don’t need smoke and mirrors, we need the data to be given to people who can fully validate it,” he said.

On Monday Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told RTÉ radio that it would be “very difficult” for the Government to go against advice that Nphet issues on the reopening and “very unlikely” it would do so.