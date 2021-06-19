393 new cases of Covid confirmed in the Republic

Kenneth Fox
A further 393 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today by the Department of Health.
They said there are 14 people in ICU with Covid-19 and a further 48 people in hospital with the virus.
As usual, they said daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
As of midnight, Friday 18 June, we are reporting 393* confirmed cases of #COVID19.
14 in ICU. 48 in hospital.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 19, 2021