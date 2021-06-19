Sat, 19 Jun, 2021 - 13:31

393 new cases of Covid confirmed in the Republic

The Department of Health said there are 14 people in ICU with Covid-19 and a further 48 people in hospital with the virus. 
Kenneth Fox

A further 393 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today by the Department of Health.

They said there are 14 people in ICU with Covid-19 and a further 48 people in hospital with the virus.

As usual, they said daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

