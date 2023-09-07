Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 18:12

Drake announces highly anticipated For All The Dogs album will arrive this month

Drake wrote the release date in the caption of the post, which featured video footage depicting his father, Dennis Graham.
Drake announces highly anticipated For All The Dogs album will arrive this month

By Maria Sherman, Associated Press

Drake has finally announced a release date for his highly anticipated eighth studio album: For All The Dogs will drop on September 22nd.

The follow-up to 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind — which released without warning — was announced on the Canadian rapper’s Instagram on Wednesday night.

Drake wrote the release date in the caption of the post, which featured video footage depicting his father, Dennis Graham.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

A representative confirmed the date on Thursday.

Drake — who is currently on his It’s All A Blur tour — had teased the project for a few months, including at a July 2023 New York City concert, where the rapper told the capacity-filled Barclays Centre crowd his next album would drop in approximately “a couple of weeks”.

The 36-year-old megastar, known for surprise releasing music, teased the potential project at his intimate Apollo show in January.

The new album features several collaborations Drake has mentioned live on stage in the last few months, including one with Nicki Minaj and another track with reggaetonero Bad Bunny.

More in this section

Nick Owen ‘very excited to be returning to normality’ as BBC presenter Nick Owen ‘very excited to be returning to normality’ as BBC presenter
Profits at Laura Whitmore firm hit €3.43 million as cash funds rise to €3.32 million Profits at Laura Whitmore firm hit €3.43 million as cash funds rise to €3.32 million
‘Thank you for all the love’ – Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig leave Gogglebox ‘Thank you for all the love’ – Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig leave Gogglebox
USDigitalInstagramDrakeCanadianFor All The Dogs
Jimmy Carr postpones tour date after theatre closes for review of concrete risk

Jimmy Carr postpones tour date after theatre closes for review of concrete risk

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more