Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 14:15

Woody Allen: I’ve been very lucky my whole life

The director, who has been accused of sexually assaulting his adoptive daughter, said he has been blessed by good fortune.
Woody Allen: I’ve been very lucky my whole life

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Controversial director Woody Allen has said he has been “very lucky my whole life” and “not been held accountable for things I did poorly” in his work.

The four-time Oscar winner, 87, has become a divisive figure in Hollywood in recent years, with many of the stars of his films distancing themselves from him following a renewed focus on allegations that he sexually assaulted his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, which he vehemently denies.

However, Allen said he has been blessed by good fortune throughout his life and career.

63rd Cannes Film Festival – You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger Screening
Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Speaking at a press conference for his new film Coup De Chance at the Venice Film Festival, where it is screening out of competition, he told reporters: “I’ve been very, very lucky; lucky my whole life really.

“I had two loving parents, I have good friends. I have a wonderful wife and marriage, two children.

“In a few months I’ll be 88 years old. I’ve never been in hospital. I’ve never had anything terrible happen to me. I’ve been very, very lucky my whole life.

“When I started making films, all the people chose to emphasise what I was able to do well, and to not hold me accountable for the things that I did poorly. They were very generous to me.

“And I’ve been very lucky with my filmmaking. And I’ve had, over my lifetime, much undeserved praise and an enormous amount of attention and respect.

“And so I have nothing but good fortune, and I hope it holds out of course, it’s early this afternoon.

“So far I’ve been very lucky.”

Allen is best known for films such as 1977’s Annie Hall, 1979’s Manhattan, 1986’s Hannah And Her Sisters and Crimes And Misdemeanors from 1989.

In 2020, Allen hit back at Hollywood stars who denounced him, saying it is “like everybody suddenly eating kale”.

Stars such as Mira Sorvino, Greta Gerwig, Colin Firth and Rebecca Hall are among the names who distanced themselves from the director, having previously worked with him.

He has gone from becoming one of the most important living directors to struggling to secure financing for his films in the US.

His latest film is his first in French and was filmed in Paris, starring Lou de Laage and Valerie Lemercier.

More in this section

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond show united front before NTAs This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond show united front before NTAs
The Crown actor Salim Daw speaks of deep sadness at Al Fayed’s death The Crown actor Salim Daw speaks of deep sadness at Al Fayed’s death
Record 217,000 admissions on National Cinema Day Record 217,000 admissions on National Cinema Day
Cher says her genetics are ‘pretty amazing’ as she opens up about youthful look

Cher says her genetics are ‘pretty amazing’ as she opens up about youthful look

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more