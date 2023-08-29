Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 20:51

Jay-Z returns to Instagram to share trailer for film set in biblical times

He first joined Instagram on November 2021 and subsequently deleted his account.
Jay-Z returns to Instagram to share trailer for film set in biblical times

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Jay-Z has returned to Instagram where he has shared an trailer for an upcoming epic film that is set during biblical times.

The Book Of Clarence, with Judas And The Black Messiah star LaKeith Stanfield as the title character, features music from Jay-Z and was executive produced by the rapper.

The businessman, real name Shawn Carter, first joined Instagram on November 2021 and subsequently deleted his account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jayz

In his first post he also promoted the film The Harder They Fall, which tells a fictional story based on real-life black cowboys from American history.

Jay-Z served as producer on that feature and teamed up with fellow US rapper Kid Cudi for the song Guns Go Bang for the soundtrack.

On Tuesday, the 53-year-old rapper’s Instagram account was following his wife Beyonce along with promoting a new film.

The Book Of Clarence clip shows Scottish actor James McAvoy dressed as a Roman solider and is set during the time of Jesus Christ.

The film by Jeymes Samuel, a British singer-songwriter who has previously worked with Jay-Z, sees Stanfield’s character trying to become a Christ-like figure by declaring himself a Messiah and looking into performing miracles.

It also stars Selma actor David Oyelowo, Lupin lead actor Omar Sy and Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch.

More in this section

History of Maya Jama and Stormzy’s relationship amid reports of a reunion History of Maya Jama and Stormzy’s relationship amid reports of a reunion
Florence Pugh on body shaming: I’m comfortable and happy, that scares people Florence Pugh on body shaming: I’m comfortable and happy, that scares people
Aaron Paul says higher-ups at Hollywood studios need to ‘come back to reality’ Aaron Paul says higher-ups at Hollywood studios need to ‘come back to reality’
ShowbizBeyonceJames McAvoyJay-ZBenedict CumberbatchLakeith StanfieldJayZDavid OyelowoJeymes SamuelThe Book Of Clarence
Dune director says it would be ‘the dream’ to make films into a trilogy

Dune director says it would be ‘the dream’ to make films into a trilogy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more