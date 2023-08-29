Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 19:52

Michael Jackson’s son pays tribute on what would have been star’s 65th birthday

Jackson died in 2009 aged 50 following an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol.
Michael Jackson’s son pays tribute on what would have been star’s 65th birthday

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Michael Jackson’s son has paid tribute to his father on what would have been singer’s 65th birthday.

Prince Jackson sent happy birthday wishes to the US musician on Tuesday.

One of the most influential musicians thanks to his era-defining albums and live performances, Jackson died in 2009 aged 50 following an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol.

Writing on Instagram, Prince said: “Happy birthday dad. I miss you and I love you. You may be gone but not forgotten. You’re in our hearts each and every day.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson)

The eldest of Jackson’s three children, he also shared an image of himself alongside the Thriller singer in a kitchen.

Prince shares his mother, Jackson’s second wife Debbie Rowe, with model, singer and actress Paris.

Bigi, the youngest, who had been known as Blanket, was born to an anonymous surrogate mother.

An upcoming biopic, titled Michael – which will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, will tell the story of the late singer.

Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, will star as the King of Pop and the film is set to be his acting debut.

The movie, scripted by Gladiator and The Aviator screenwriter John Logan, is being produced with the co-operation of the singer’s estate.

More in this section

History of Maya Jama and Stormzy’s relationship amid reports of a reunion History of Maya Jama and Stormzy’s relationship amid reports of a reunion
Florence Pugh on body shaming: I’m comfortable and happy, that scares people Florence Pugh on body shaming: I’m comfortable and happy, that scares people
Aaron Paul says higher-ups at Hollywood studios need to ‘come back to reality’ Aaron Paul says higher-ups at Hollywood studios need to ‘come back to reality’
ShowbizMichael JacksonPrince JacksonJacksonJaafar JacksonDebbie Rowe
Dune director says it would be ‘the dream’ to make films into a trilogy

Dune director says it would be ‘the dream’ to make films into a trilogy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more