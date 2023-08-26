Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 20:32

Noel Gallagher imagines how Oasis reunion would look now he is ‘a certain age’

Noel Gallagher has been involved in a feud with his brother Liam since Oasis split in 2009.
Noel Gallagher imagines how Oasis reunion would look now he is ‘a certain age’

By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Noel Gallagher has discussed the prospect of an Oasis reunion now that he and the group members are at “a certain age”, and said they would have to see “what everyone’s hair was looking like”.

Brothers Noel, 56, and Liam, 50, have been embroiled in a feud ever since their band Oasis split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

The pair is often asked whether Oasis will reform and Noel has now revealed, in an interview with The Sun, that the reunion would involve him, Liam “and a load of fit f****** birds.”

BAFTA Film Awards 2015 – Arrivals – London
Noel Gallagher. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA. 

The musician, who fronts Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, said: “It’s funny we are all at a certain age now.

“My hair was a bit thicker in Oasis. We’d have to see what everyone’s hair was looking like.”

Noel also spoke about the early days in the band and said: “I don’t know how we got by.

“Have you seen the shot from the side of the stage at Knebworth? I’ve got a pedalboard on a piece of plywood, it’s got a delay pedal and a tuner.

“125,000 people each night and I didn’t have a proper pedalboard.”

The band played Knebworth Park for two nights in 1996 and Liam returned in 2022 to play their back catalogue of hits, including some of his own.

The music artist turned the live recordings into an album which was released in August and went to number one on the UK’s official albums chart.

Noel has spoken previously on whether he would consider a reunion.

In an appearance on Radio X earlier this year, radio presenter Johnny Vaughan asked whether Noel would do a reunion for £8 million.

Vaughan said: “You said (previously), ‘If you turn up to my house with eight million quid cash in an Adidas bag, I’d put them back together’.

“If I was the middleman in that, we still up for that?”

Noel said: “I would consider it… I would properly consider it, yeah.”

More in this section

Dozens of fans leave The Strokes gig early after poor vocal quality Dozens of fans leave The Strokes gig early after poor vocal quality
The Script join line-up for Electric Picnic The Script join line-up for Electric Picnic
Andy Taylor reveals prostate cancer is asymptomatic after palliative diagnosis Andy Taylor reveals prostate cancer is asymptomatic after palliative diagnosis
Davina McCall talks addiction and says drugs filled a hole in her heart

Davina McCall talks addiction and says drugs filled a hole in her heart

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more