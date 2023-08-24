Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 06:48

Halle Berry to pay ex-husband over €7,000 per month in child support after divorce

The Oscar-winning actress will also be required to pay 4.3% of any income she receives above $2 million to Olivier Martinez
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Halle Berry will pay her ex-husband Olivier Martinez $8,000 (€7,360) per month in child support, after their divorce settlement was finalised.

The Oscar-winning actress will also be required to pay 4.3 per cent of any income she receives above $2 million (€1.84 million), according to documents obtained by the PA news agency.

Berry and Olivier married in 2013, though she filed for divorce in 2015. The couple share a nine-year-old son, Maceo.

As part of the settlement the actress has also agreed to pay for Maceo’s tuition at private school, including his uniform and school supplies.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle World Premiere – London
Halle Berry. Photo: Ian West/PA

She must also pay 100 per cent of “all agreed on extracurricular activities” and will reimburse Martinez for the 2023/2024 school year, according to the documents.

In a statement issued to US outlets in 2015, the couple said they had reached the decision to divorce “with a heavy heart”.

“We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son.

“We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period.”

Berry was ruled legally single in December 2016 and has reportedly been with her current partner Van Hunt since 2020.

