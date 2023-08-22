Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 16:32

Drew Barrymore escorted backstage at New York event after fan moves towards her

Following the incident, Barrymore and Rapp got up from their chairs as security led them away from the audience.
Drew Barrymore escorted backstage at New York event after fan moves towards her

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Drew Barrymore was escorted off stage at an event in New York City after a fan called for her from the audience and appeared to approach the Hollywood star.

The 48-year-old actress was at the 92nd Street Y venue in the Upper East Side, Manhattan where she had been interviewing Renee Rapp on Monday.

A social media video shows her talking to The Sex Lives of College Girls actress and musician, Rapp, when a person in the crowd calls Barrymore’s name.

Following the incident, where the man announced his name, the pair got up from their chairs as security led them away from the audience.

The cultural and community centre appeared to continue with backstage access given to some fans and a performance from Rapp as she released her debut LP Snow Angel.

The event was described as a conversation with Rapp, 23, who would “discuss her experience making the record, stories from the studio and more”.

In recent years, Never Been Kissed star Barrymore has hosted her own self-titled chat show as well as starring in Netflix zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet.

The venue, police and the actress’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

More in this section

Jennifer Lopez feeling ‘overwhelmed’ on one-year anniversary to Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez feeling ‘overwhelmed’ on one-year anniversary to Ben Affleck
Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair support Kristin Chenoweth after mother’s death Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair support Kristin Chenoweth after mother’s death
Trial of Rust movie armourer set for 2024 Trial of Rust movie armourer set for 2024
Kim Kardashian cradles large black spider in new American Horror Story trailer

Kim Kardashian cradles large black spider in new American Horror Story trailer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more