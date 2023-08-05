Sat, 05 Aug, 2023 - 16:45

Madonna issues update on Celebration tour after postponement following illness

A ‘serious bacterial infection’ led to the singer spending several days in ICU
Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Madonna has announced that a “re-routed” schedule for Madonna: The Celebration Tour will “be coming in the next few days”.

The Like A Prayer singer was meant to start her tour in Canada on July 15th before her manager Guy Oseary announced that a “serious bacterial infection” had led to the music artist spending several days in the ICU.

The 64-year-old later said in an Instagram post that the plan was to “reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe”.

Issuing her fans with an update on the rescheduling, Madonna posted an Instagram story, which read: “Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over the past few weeks!

“I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!

“See you soon for a well deserved celebration!!”

Madonna’s Celebration Tour was due to start in North America with stops including Detroit, Toronto, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum – New York
Madonna attends the Punk: Chaos To Couture Costume Institute Benefit Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York (Denis Van Tine/Archive/PA)

All dates from August 5th to October 8th are now due to be rescheduled, according to the Madonna website.

Billed as a “one-of-a-kind experience”, the tour is set to feature special guest Bob The Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates.

The UK and European leg of the tour is scheduled to begin at London’s O2 Arena on October 14th.

It will be Madonna’s first tour since her Madame X shows, which ended in 2020.

Some of these performances were called off due to knee and hip injuries.

