Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 08:14

US police drop battery investigation following Cardi B microphone throw incident

The incident took place last month in Las Vegas.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Police in Las Vegas have dropped their criminal battery investigation into an incident involving Cardi B, during which the US rapper threw a microphone at a fan.

The incident, which took place last month, occurred after a member of Cardi B’s audience appeared to throw water on her from the crowd.

In video footage shared on social media, the WAP singer responded by throwing the microphone into the crowd.

But in a statement shared with the PA news agency, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said no charges would be filed.

Wireless Festival – Finsbury Park
“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” the statement read.

“No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

The incident was the latest in a number in which artists have had items thrown at them while onstage.

In recent months British superstar Harry Styles and Bebe Rexha have both been hit in the face with objects during live performances in Vienna and New York respectively.

During one of her Las Vegas shows at Caesars Palace, Adele warned audience members against forgetting “show etiquette”.

