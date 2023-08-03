Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 10:21

Una Healy reportedly dating Irish comedian

The Irish singer recently claimed she was "hoodwinked" into being in a throuple with boxer David Haye and his girlfriend Sian Osborne'.
Singer Una Healy (41) is reportedly dating Irish comedian Stephen Mullan (35), the narrator for Australian 'Love Island'.

Healy attended the Paddy Power comedy festival with Stephen over the weekend, where he reportedly told friends they were dating.

Una previously claimed she had been through the "worst six months" of her life because of the attention her so-called throuple with David and Sian attracted.

Una - who has two children with ex-husband Ben Foden - told the Sunday Times newspaper: “It’s been the worst six months of my life you know. I just want it to be over and put it all behind me.

“There were only ever two photos of us together and I haven’t seen him since January, but it just goes on and on. I was literally just living my normal life down in Thurles, but there was this whole other existence that the tabloids were pushing, one of me in this relationship that wasn’t real.

"It has been relentless, and it was really upsetting. I constantly have this horrible gut feeling all the time. I haven’t committed a crime, I haven’t killed anyone but the abuse online has been horrific."

