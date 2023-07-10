All of the best looks from the Barbie world premiere

Yolanthe Fawehinmi, PA

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae and all the stars of the Greta Gerwig-directed film graced the hot pink carpet of the Barbie world premiere in downtown LA.

Australian actor Margot Robbie channelled the 1960s Solo in the Spotlight Barbie – and it’s the definition of the siren look.

(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Robbie’s stylist Andrew Mukamal choose a black embellished rhinestone Schiaparelli strapless dress with a nylon net flounce at the bottom, and a red rose.

She paired the glamourous number with a four-strand Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker, black arm-length gloves and black peep toe heels, while holding a pink chiffon pocket scarf.

The Solo in the Spotlight Barbie has endured as a collectors’ favourite.

(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Ryan Gosling brought the Ken-ergy with his Gucci plush two-piece suit and unbuttoned shirt in baby pink. He paired it with a Barbie pendent necklace, cream brogues, and was styled by Mark Avery.

(Chris Pizzello/AP)

President Barbie Issa Rae and her stylist Wouri Vice had a custom moment with designer Marc Bouwer in a hot pink, key-hole gown, with a turtle neck and large bow. She wore it with her hair pulled back into a high pony tail, diamond drop-down earrings and a pink clutch bag.

(Chris Pizzello/AP)

It was a full circle moment for rapper Nicki Minaj also known as the ‘original Barbie’ on the film’s soundtrack. Her outfit was inspired by the Diva Gone Platinum Barbie, and wore a grey ribbed crop top and wrap detail draped maxi skirt.

(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Israeli model and actor Gal Gadot made a surprise appearance at the Barbie LA premiere, in an asymmetric JW Anderson brown pin-striped dress. Her hair was parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek ponytail. Gadot paired the look with an white asymmetric bag and perspex heels.

(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Doctor Strange star Xochitl Gomez wore a Dolce & Gabbana black and white gingham fishtail dress. She paired it with a black umbrella, black court heels and an elegant updo.

(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Singer Dua Lipa – who stars as Mermaid Barbie and is on the film’s soundtrack with Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj – wore an alluring silver sheer custom dress, with a square neckline detailing, and metallic silver pointed heels.

(Chris Pizzello/AP)

The film’s writer, director, and executive producer Greta Gerwig arrived at the premiere in hot pink — from head to toe. She wore a pink blouse with a pussybow neckline that she tucked into a floor-length maxi skirt, and pink court heels. She paired the outfit with a pink oversized blazer she wore off the shoulder, and a pink mini Valentino bag.