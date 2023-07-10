Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 13:08

All of the best looks from the Barbie world premiere

As Margot Robbie debuts another Barbie-inspired look at the film’s premiere in LA, here’s all the fashion from the evening
All of the best looks from the Barbie world premiere

Yolanthe Fawehinmi, PA

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae and all the stars of the Greta Gerwig-directed film graced the hot pink carpet of the Barbie world premiere in downtown LA.

Australian actor Margot Robbie channelled the 1960s Solo in the Spotlight Barbie – and it’s the definition of the siren look.

World Premiere of “Barbie”
(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Robbie’s stylist Andrew Mukamal choose a black embellished rhinestone Schiaparelli strapless dress with a nylon net flounce at the bottom, and a red rose.

She paired the glamourous number with a four-strand Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker, black arm-length gloves and black peep toe heels, while holding a pink chiffon pocket scarf.

The Solo in the Spotlight Barbie has endured as a collectors’ favourite.

World Premiere of “Barbie”
(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Ryan Gosling brought the Ken-ergy with his Gucci plush two-piece suit and unbuttoned shirt in baby pink. He paired it with a Barbie pendent necklace, cream brogues, and was styled by Mark Avery.

World Premiere of “Barbie”
(Chris Pizzello/AP)

President Barbie Issa Rae and her stylist Wouri Vice had a custom moment with designer Marc Bouwer in a hot pink, key-hole gown, with a turtle neck and large bow. She wore it with her hair pulled back into a high pony tail, diamond drop-down earrings and a pink clutch bag.

World Premiere of “Barbie”
(Chris Pizzello/AP)

It was a full circle moment for rapper Nicki Minaj also known as the ‘original Barbie’ on the film’s soundtrack. Her outfit was inspired by the Diva Gone Platinum Barbie, and wore a grey ribbed crop top and wrap detail draped maxi skirt.

World Premiere of “Barbie”
(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Israeli model and actor Gal Gadot made a surprise appearance at the Barbie LA premiere, in an asymmetric JW Anderson brown pin-striped dress. Her hair was parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek ponytail. Gadot paired the look with an white asymmetric bag and perspex heels.

World Premiere of “Barbie”
(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Doctor Strange star Xochitl Gomez wore a Dolce & Gabbana black and white gingham fishtail dress. She paired it with a black umbrella, black court heels and an elegant updo.

World Premiere of “Barbie”
(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Singer Dua Lipa – who stars as Mermaid Barbie and is on the film’s soundtrack with Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj – wore an alluring silver sheer custom dress, with a square neckline detailing, and metallic silver pointed heels.

World Premiere of “Barbie”
(Chris Pizzello/AP)

The film’s writer, director, and executive producer Greta Gerwig arrived at the premiere in hot pink — from head to toe. She wore a pink blouse with a pussybow neckline that she tucked into a floor-length maxi skirt, and pink court heels. She paired the outfit with a pink oversized blazer she wore off the shoulder, and a pink mini Valentino bag.

More in this section

Brad Pitt suits up to film F1 blockbuster at British Grand Prix Brad Pitt suits up to film F1 blockbuster at British Grand Prix
Blue singer Lee Ryan ‘assaulted on flight’ after putting feet on seat Blue singer Lee Ryan ‘assaulted on flight’ after putting feet on seat
Elton John kicks off final date of his farewell tour Elton John kicks off final date of his farewell tour
nicki minajlifefashionlabillie eilishfilmgal gadotmargot robbiebarbieryan goslinggreta gerwigissa raepremieredolce and gabbanaandrew mukamalmark avery
I wanted to make something ‘anarchic and wild’ – Barbie director Greta Gerwig

I wanted to make something ‘anarchic and wild’ – Barbie director Greta Gerwig

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more